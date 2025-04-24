Prince El Hassan honours winners of El Hassan Bin Talal Award for Scientific Excellence

HRH Prince El Hassan, chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology, on Thursday honours the winners of the 2025 Hassan bin Talal Award for Scientific Excellence (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince El Hassan, chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), on Thursday honoured the winners of the 2025 El Hassan bin Talal Award for Scientific Excellence, now in its 29th edition, in the presence of HRH Princess Sarvath Hassan.

This year's award recognised outstanding institutions in the field of vocational and technical education, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Addressing the gathering, Prince Hassan highlighted the founding vision of the award to promote innovation, continuity and meaningful change that uplift individuals across the Kingdom.

"The goal is for every citizen, regardless of location, to feel part of a greater whole," the prince said.

He commended the winning projects for promoting human dignity and transforming creative ideas into practical tools that serve the public interest and support national development.

Prince Hassan also stressed the importance of integrating different skills into vocational training and aligning vision, legislation and implementation to improve the overall health of society.

HCST Secretary-General Mashhoor Rifai described the award as a national success story that continues to inspire innovation in Jordan's education and science sectors.

The first prize was jointly awarded to Al Balqa Applied University's Al Salt Technical College for its "Smart Communication Bridge" project, which uses artificial intelligence to convert sign language into text and speech and vice versa, improving communication for the hearing impaired.

The second winner of the first prize is Mafraq's Rahbeh Rakkad Comprehensive Secondary School for Boys for its "Rahbeh Skills Platform", an interactive e-learning initiative aimed at developing modern skills and supporting digital transformation in education.

The second prize was shared by Irbid's Zarnouji Vocational Secondary School for Boys for designing a "Double-Acting Reciprocating Pump" as a sustainable alternative to electric pumps in agricultural areas, and Amman's Manshiyet Hesban Mixed Secondary School for its "Nashmiyat" project.

The project empowers female students to produce and sell handmade crafts through a digital platform that promotes entrepreneurship and economic independence.

The third prize was awarded to Mafraq Industrial Secondary School for Boys for its "Wood Reborn" project, which recycles wood waste into educational tools and interactive games, combining sustainability with hands-on learning.