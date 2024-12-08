Prince El Hassan awarded Bernardo O'Higgins medal of Chile

By JT - Dec 08,2024 - Last updated at Dec 08,2024

HRH Prince El Hassan expresses his 'deep' gratitude for the recognition, emphasising the importance of kindness, authenticity, and cultural understanding (Petra photos)

AMMAN — Chile on Sunday honoured HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal with the "prestigious" Bernardo O'Higgins Medal, recognising his outstanding contributions to community development, human dignity advocacy, interfaith dialogue, and his efforts to raise awareness about water scarcity and clean energy.

The award was presented by Chile's Ambassador to Jordan Jorge Tagle during a ceremony attended by Spain's Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas, and Director of UNRWA Operations in Jordan Olaf Becker, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Prince El Hassan expressed his "deep" gratitude for the recognition, emphasising the importance of kindness, authenticity, and cultural understanding.

He also underscored the need for mutual respect, dialogue, and identifying common ground to bridge differences among nations and peoples.

He expressed pride in the "longstanding" relations between Jordan and Chile, which have flourished over the past 70 years.

Tagle highlighted that the Bernardo O'Higgins Medal is awarded to foreign nationals who have made exceptional contributions in areas such as arts, sciences, education, industry, trade and humanitarian efforts.