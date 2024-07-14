Prince Ali urges FIFA action on Israeli crimes in Palestine

HRH Prince Ali, president of the Jordan Football Association (JFA), on Sunday reiterates the JFA’s firm stance that sport should be a platform for unity and solidarity rather than discrimination or injustice (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Ali, president of the Jordan Football Association (JFA), on Sunday reiterated the JFA’s firm stance that sport should be a platform for unity and solidarity rather than discrimination or injustice.

Prince Ali's remarks come ahead of the FIFA Board of Directors meeting on July 20 to review the legal opinion on suspending the Israel Football Association, following increasing international pressure on FIFA to address human rights violations in Palestine, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Stressing the JFA's belief that sports should foster unity and solidarity, Prince Ali called on all football fans across the world to stand together to raise the voice of justice and put pressure on FIFA to make decisions that reflect the noble human values that football represents.

Continuation of the status quo without taking decisive steps reinforces double standards and reflects an unfair image of the sporting world, he stressed.

Prince Ali expressed support to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their legitimate rights and just cause, voicing hope that this legal council will be an opportunity for FIFA to prove its commitment to justice and equality.

The prince also highlighted the importance of the international community’s role in pressuring sports organisations to achieve justice, unity, and solidarity among people, praising the efforts of fans and activists in supporting humanitarian issues through sports.

The JFA was the first federation to demand that the international sports community take a clear and firm stance to protect civilians and innocent people and stop the aggression and human rights violations in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.