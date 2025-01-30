You are here
Prime minister meets with UNHCR chief
By JT - Jan 30,2025 - Last updated at Jan 30,2025
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Prime Ministry in Amman (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Prime Ministry in Amman.
Grandi’s visit to Jordan is part of a regional tour that also includes Syria, Turkey, and Lebanon, key host countries for refugees, according to a Prime Ministry statement.
During the meeting, Hassan stressed Jordan's ongoing partnership with the UNHCR in delivering vital services to refugees, highlighting the need for continued international support from donors.
He also emphasised the importance of creating conditions that would allow for the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their homes.
Both sides reiterated the critical role of the UNHCR in ensuring ongoing assistance to refugees and facilitating their return in a safe and dignified manner.
Grandi expressed gratitude for Jordan's efforts in hosting Syrian refugees and assured that the UNHCR is developing a comprehensive plan to support both the returnees and the countries hosting them.
The meeting was also attended by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, the UNHCR's Regional Director for the MENA, and the agency’s representative in Jordan.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday called for further cooperation between the Kingdom and UNHCR, to ensure that the international c
AMMAN — United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh on Thursday inaugurated the #WithRefug
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.The meeting, held at Bayt Al Urdun an
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 30, 2025
Jan 29, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.