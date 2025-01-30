Prime minister meets with UNHCR chief

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Prime Ministry in Amman (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Prime Ministry in Amman.

Grandi’s visit to Jordan is part of a regional tour that also includes Syria, Turkey, and Lebanon, key host countries for refugees, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

During the meeting, Hassan stressed Jordan's ongoing partnership with the UNHCR in delivering vital services to refugees, highlighting the need for continued international support from donors.

He also emphasised the importance of creating conditions that would allow for the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their homes.

Both sides reiterated the critical role of the UNHCR in ensuring ongoing assistance to refugees and facilitating their return in a safe and dignified manner.

Grandi expressed gratitude for Jordan's efforts in hosting Syrian refugees and assured that the UNHCR is developing a comprehensive plan to support both the returnees and the countries hosting them.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, the UNHCR's Regional Director for the MENA, and the agency’s representative in Jordan.