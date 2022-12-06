Police officer injured, drug trafficker dead during Southern Shuneh raid

By JT - Dec 06,2022 - Last updated at Dec 06,2022

AMMAN — A non-commissioned officer was shot during a drug raid in the Southern Shuneh District and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Tuesday.

The Directorate’s spokesperson said that a PSD investigation team identified a safe house for drug traffickers in Southern Shuneh and headed to the location to conduct a raid, according to a PSD statement.

Once security forces arrived at the site, traffickers began shooting at police personnel, which resulted in the injury of the officer.

One trafficker was shot and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Security forces arrested a suspected trafficker, while a search was ongoing for three others.

PSD personnel also seized large quantities of narcotics in addition to six firearms during the raid, according to the spokesperson.