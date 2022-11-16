Police chief visits Criminal Investigation Department

AMMAN — Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah on Tuesday visited the Criminal Investigation Department and took a first-hand look at the measures taken to ensure high quality services, with respect to human rights and transparency.

The core of police work is fighting all forms of crime, which is the main objective of the PSD’s security strategy, he said, highlighting the role of criminal investigation in enforcing the rule of law and crime prevention, to ensure a safe environment for development and investment, allowing the public to enjoy their rights and freedoms, according to a PSD statement.

During his visit, Maaytah directed officials to show “zero tolerance” for all forms of crime that could put public safety at risk and destabilise society, notably racketeering and theft.

Maaytah was briefed on statistics related to crime, the plans adopted to prevent and combat crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

He commended the efforts of the criminal investigation officers, and issued directives to support the department with all necessary means.