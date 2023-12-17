Police arrest suspect in double homicide

By Rana Husseini - Dec 17,2023 - Last updated at Dec 17,2023

AMMAN – Police on Saturday announced the arrest of a man who allegedly murdered a man and a woman in Amman and Balqa governorate over the weekend, according to senior official sources.

The first murder occurred in Wadi Sir on Friday when a shop owner in Wadi Sir area was found shot dead in his shop, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

On Saturday, Sartawi told The Jordan Times, a “woman in Ein Basha was shot and killed”.

The police official would not specify where the woman was murdered.

“A special investigation team was formed and concluded that both murders were committed by the same suspect,” the police official added.

Sartawi maintained that investigators were able to immediately “identify a person of interest in the double homicide”.

The suspect was located by a special investigation team in Rmemien area where he was arrested without any major incident, the police official maintained.

“The police force team found a weapon in the suspect’s possession, and we believe that it is the weapon used in both murders,” Sartawi added.

The Criminal Court’s prosecution office was notified about the incident, a senior judicial source said.

The Criminal Court prosecutor ordered that the weapon seized with the suspect be sent to the Forensic and Laboratories Department for further analysis, the judicial source added.

Meanwhile, the suspect was ordered detained by the Criminal Court prosecutor pending further investigations into the incident.