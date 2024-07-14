Police apprehend 'dangerous' fugitive after shootout

By Rana Husseini - Jul 14,2024 - Last updated at Jul 14,2024

AMMAN — Police on Saturday announced the arrest of a dangerous wanted suspect in the Jordan Valley following a brief shootout with the arresting force.

The suspect who was arrested today is wanted on eight cases related to murder, illicit drugs and abduction, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“A task force the Criminal Investigative Department was able to locate the suspect and ordered him to surrender,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The suspect, Sartawi maintained, responded by “opening fire at the police force”.

“The police force managed to control the suspect and arrest him,” according to the police official.

None of the police officers were injured in the shooting incident, the police official said.

The task force seized the weapon reportedly used in the shooting incident, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

Meanwhile, Sartawi said police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly attacked an employee at a sweet shop in the capital earlier this week.

The victim reportedly was attacked by a hooded man with a sharp object that injured his face, according to Sartawi.

“Our investigations led us to identify a suspect and locate his whereabouts,” Sartawi said.

The police official said the suspect reportedly confessed to attacking the employee over an old feud.

Both suspects were referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment, a senior judicial source said.