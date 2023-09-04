PM, president of Morocco's House of Councillors discuss ‘strong ties’

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh meets with the President of Morocco’s House of Councillors, Enaam Mayara, on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Monday met with the President of Morocco’s House of Councillors, Enaam Mayara.

During their meeting, Khasawneh underscored the "deep-rooted" ties and ongoing cooperation between both kingdoms, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He stressed the importance of maintaining communication at various governmental and legislative levels to strengthen existing cooperation.

Talks also highlighted the two countries' common stances on various issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, where both countries emphasised the imperative of a just and comprehensive resolution within the framework of a two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Khasawneh highlighted the vital need to preserve the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem, along with its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

He also highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts, under the Hashemite Custodianship, which complement those of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who chairs the Jerusalem Committee.

Khasawneh expressed his keenness for the forthcoming meetings of the Jordanian-Moroccan Joint Committee, aimed to find ways to strengthen cooperation to serve common interests.

Mayara expressed his admiration for the "strong ties" between Jordan and Morocco. He also commended Jordan's unwavering support for Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian issue.

He also reiterated his country's commitment to enhancing cooperation, highlighting the contributions of the Jordanian-Moroccan Parliamentary Friendship Committee in promoting the exchange of expertise, particularly in terms of legislation and political affairs.