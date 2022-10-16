PM opens expansion of oncology center at Al-Bashir Hospital

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh opening a JD500,000 expansion of the Samih Darwazah Oncology Centre at the government-run Al Bashir Hospital on Sunday (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday opened a JD500,000 expansion of the Samih Darwazah Oncology Centre at the government-run Al Bashir Hospital.

The expansion was carried out by Himmetna Charitable Association in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Centre, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In his opening remarks, the premier described the project as an illustration of productive work, accomplishment, and public-private-civil partnership. "Such partnerships can improve the quality of services provided to citizens, resulting in life-altering changes," he added.

Ali Abdullat, the hospital's director, stated that the 650-square-metre expansion included increasing the hospital's bed capacity to 46 and constructing two chemotherapy halls and three outpatient clinics.

Fadia Samara, founder of Himmetna, an organisation concerned with the rehabilitation of healthcare facilities, announced that additional projects will be conducted at Al-Bashir Hospital in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

The Samih Darwazah Oncology Centre, established in late 2021, was the fruit of cooperation between the Ministry of Health, Himmetna, and King Hussein Cancer Centre with funding from the private sector. A total of 1,450 patients have benefited from the centre's services since its opening.