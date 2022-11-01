PM meets with Kuwait defence minister at SOFEX 2022

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Khasawneh (right) meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Sabah (left) in Aqaba on Tuesday (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Tuesday met with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Sabah, who is heading his country’s delegation in the 13th session of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX 2022) in Aqaba.

During the meeting, Khasawneh stressed the “deep-rooted” natures of Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister also stressed the common interests and “distinguished” relations between the two countries and peoples, praising the stances of Kuwait towards various Arab, regional and international issues.

The meeting went over means of enhancing joint cooperation and exchanging expertise, training and experiences between the Jordanian and Kuwaiti armed forces.

The Kuwaiti defence minister likewise highlighted the “distinguished” relations between the two countries as well as the mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in all fields, lauding Jordan’s efforts in organising and hosting SOFEX 2022.

The minister also pointed to the opportunities that the conference provides for participants to learn about modern weapons technology and the most recent military and defence equipment

Also in attendance was Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Abdulaziz Dihani, who praised the support and attention Kuwaiti students in Jordan have received.

In this regard, Khasawneh stressed that Jordan welcomes Kuwaiti students in the Kingdom’s universities and educational institutes.