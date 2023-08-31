PM continues inspection tour with visits to Maan water station, healthcare centre

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday continued his series of field and inspection tours with a visit to institutions operating in Maan’s service sector and tourism industry.

During his tour, Khasawneh visited Eil Water Station, which supplies water to Maan's Eil District, the Al Naimat village and areas of Petra District. The station serves some 35,000 residents of the area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister stressed the need to improve the station’s water supply services as well as the infrastructure of the water sector more broadly, with a focus on reducing water loss by modernising distribution networks.

The premier also said that water wells should continue to be renovated, modernised and expanded to ensure that efficient water services are available for citizens.

Khasawneh was briefed by Water Minister Mohammad Najjar and Director-General of the Aqaba Water Company, Khaled Obeidien, on the station's operations and the procedures implemented to ensure non-stop water supply.

Najjar and Obeidien also presented key projects that are underway to modernise the station's infrastructure and provide new water sources.

Khasawneh also visited the Eil Comprehensive Health Centre, where he called on personnel to continue providing citizens with "best" health services, also urging stakeholders to secure all necessary supplies and ensure that the centre's round-the-clock work continues.

The prime minister, accompanied by Health Minister Firas Hawari, toured the centre’s facilities, where the centre representatives gave a briefing on the centre’s services. Khasawneh also spoke with patients and visitors regarding the facility’s medical and treatment services.

Continuing Wednesday’s field tour, Khasawneh also made an inspection visit to the Wadi Rum Visitors Centre.

During the visit, Khasawneh chaired a meeting to review the tourist and service development projects in the Wadi Rum region.

In the meeting, the prime minister emphasised the importance of moving swiftly to implement projects outlined in the Wadi Rum comprehensive development plan, in accordance with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, from their visit to the centre earlier this year.

Khasawneh called for all obstacles slowing the implementation of any of projects to be removed, underscoring the need for visitors to experience tangible, positive changes in tourist services as soon as possible.