PM continues inspection tour at Aqaba port, Durrah Border Crossing

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh emphasised the need to unite and foster a spirit of cooperation in order to fulfil the ambitious vision of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein to place Aqaba among the world’s top 100 cities.

During his visit to the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the prime minister met with ASEZA Chief Commissioner Nayef Al Fayez and other officials in the governorate.

The visit constituted part of the prime minister's inspection tours to official institutions in Aqaba, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Khasawneh underscored the importance of building upon the achievements already made in Aqaba, stressing the need to continue ongoing efforts. The primary objective for Aqaba is to transform the coastal city into a hub for tourism, investment and development, while providing exceptional services to its residents.

The prime minister also highlighted the crucial importance of upholding public safety measures at the Aqaba port, guaranteeing the proper storage of hazardous materials in accordance with the highest safety standards, and promptly addressing any violations in both public and private facilities.

Khasawneh reiterated the government's “unwavering commitment” to maintaining a sound legislative system and streamlining administrative investment processes.

Fayez then provided a comprehensive overview of the economic and developmental landscape in the Aqaba region, affirming that the port city continues to achieve positive economic indicators, mirroring the national economy.

Also on Thursday, Khasawneh, accompanied by Fayez, visited the ongoing work at the Durrah Border Crossing, which links Jordan with Saudi Arabia.

Khasawneh directed the relevant officials to speed the renovation and expansion work at the border crossing to accommodate the increased traveller, tourist and cargo transits through the crossing.

In the first half of 2023, movement through Durrah Border Crossing increased by 280 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The growing traffic necessitates that the centre be developed to become the main link between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, Khasawneh said.