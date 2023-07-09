PM chairs board meeting of Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service

By JT - Jul 09,2023 - Last updated at Jul 09,2023

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh chairs a board meeting of Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, the chairman of the Board of Trustees for Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, on Sunday chaired a board meeting to review a report by the award’s evaluation committee.

In the meeting, Khasawneh underlined the importance of the award, which reflects the vision of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

The award aims to inspire volunteerism, instil a sense of initiative and positivity, and fortify the feeling of national obligation among the emerging generations.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the board of trustees and the special task forces’ efforts in monitoring the various stages of the award, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of Youth Mohammad Nabulsi, the vice chairman of the board of trustees of the award, presented the latest developments in the process.

Nabulsi reaffirmed the board’s commitment to the guidelines set by the Crown Prince, which emphasise integrity and transparency to ensure that only the most deserving candidates succeed.

As per the report, a total of 25,106 applications were received across all categories, including individuals, teams and institutions.

Each application underwent a rigorous assessment to determine the qualifying projects and initiatives.