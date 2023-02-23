PM begins slate of inspections of public service institutions

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh kicked off a series of inspection tours of public service institutions and development projects on Thursday (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — In implementation of Royal directives, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday began a series of inspection tours of public service institutions and development projects across the Kingdom.

Starting his field work with a visit to Zarqa, Khasawneh was briefed on the progress of two projects, the first at the Zarqa ecological park project, and the second a project to renovate the "Pepsi Pool" site. The prime minister then inspected Prince Faisal Public Hospital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During his tour of the park site, which was implemented under Royal initiatives, Khasawneh directed stakeholders to expedite the completion of the project in order to better serve Zarqa residents and those in adjacent areas.

The prime minister also called to ensure that facilities are ready to provide services to the park's visitors ahead of its inauguration, primarily in terms of parking lots, transportation services and public safety, especially in children's playgrounds and health facilities.

Khasawneh was also briefed by the project's mangers on their progress, who affirmed that the project is 96 per cent complete.

The park project is built on a 74-dunum plot of land, as part of "Phosphate Hills Rehabilitation" project, at a total cost of JD2.5 million, Petra added.

Touring the Pepsi Pool renovation project, the prime minister stressed the need to complete the scheme before the end of this year in order to address the current environmental situation.

The premier listened to a briefing from Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh on the project’s progress. The mayor stressed that the venture will be completed by November.

During the visit to Prince Faisal Public Hospital, Khasawneh stressed the importance of providing the best treatment and healthcare services to citizens, and providing all necessary equipment to ensure that the hospital is fully operational.