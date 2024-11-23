Plan to cap online shopping at JD200 annually faces mixed reactions

By Maria Weldali - Nov 23,2024 - Last updated at Nov 23,2024

AMMAN — Plans are underway to introduce an annual cap of JD200 per individual on e-commerce purchases, according to a stakeholder.

“The proposed JD200 annual cap aims to impose quantitative restrictions, ensuring citizens can shop locally or internationally within a defined limit that cannot be exceeded,” said President of the Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate Sultan Allan.

Speaking to The Jordan Times, Allan said that the cap is based on a 2017 household expenditure study, stressing that it exceeds individual needs by 100 per cent.

Allan described the policy as part of a broader strategy to balance consumer behaviour with economic stability.

“The initiative supports local businesses while maintaining controlled access to international markets,” he added.

While the measure is framed as a step toward protecting the local economy, it has sparked debates about its potential impact on consumer choice and the rapidly growing e-commerce sector, which plays a critical role in global trade.

Laila Ibrahim, an owner of an e-commerce business, expressed concerns about the cap: “Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for convenience and competitive prices. Imposing such a restriction could discourage them and lead businesses to lose ground to international competitors.”

Hala Abdulla, an owner of a clothing store in Amman, described it as “a necessary step to protect domestic industries.”

She said, “Unregulated e-commerce imports have been undercutting local businesses for years, and this policy could help level the playing field.”

Batool Wasfi, a regular online buyer, criticised the proposed limit, highlighting that JD200 per year is insufficient given the variety of affordable options available online.

“This limit feels like it restricts our freedom of choice as shoppers,” she said.