Photo exhibition of XIX century Levant opens in Amman

Deputising for HRH Prince Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies (RIIFS), Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Fayez on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition of new prints of a collection of old Levant photos gathered by the Brazilian Emperor D. Pedro II (1831 – 1889) (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputising for HRH Prince Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies (RIIFS), Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Fayez on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition of new prints of a collection of old Levant photos gathered by the Brazilian Emperor D. Pedro II (1831 – 1889) during his trip to the Holy Land and preserved at the Brazilian National Library in Rio de Janeiro.

The exhibition, which is part of the celebrations of the bicentennial of the Brazilian Independence, is held by Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts (JNGFA) and Brazilian Embassy in Amman, with support of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The exhibition's opening ceremony, which was attended by HRH Princess Wijdan Ali, Brazilian Ambassador to Jordan Ruy Amaral, and other authorities and representatives from the diplomatic body in Amman, was held at JNGFA headquarters.

The photos exhibited are part of the "Thereza Christina Maria Collection", which is considered one of the most valuable collections of photos of the 19th century and is the first Brazilian set of documents to be included in the UNESCO memory of the World Register list, Brazilian Embassy in Amman said in a statement.

The exhibition showcases photos of iconic places, landscapes, and contains around 50 photos, carefully chosen by the teams of JNGFA and Brazilian Embassy in Amman.

The photos will be exhibited at JNGFA building daily from 9am to 5pm, except Fridays until December 1, 2022.