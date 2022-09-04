Petra witnessed 153% increase in tourist arrivals in August — PDTRA

The total number of visitors to Petra in August reached 56,182, compared with 22,171 visitors in August of last year, according to the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (File photo)

AMMAN — The number of visitors to the ancient city of Petra saw an increase of 153 per cent in August, compared with August of 2021, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) announced on Sunday.

PDTRA statistics showed that the total number of visitors to Petra for the month of August reached 56,182, compared with 22,171 visitors in August of last year. A total of 41,468 were foreigners and 14,714 were Jordanian and Arab visitors, according to the statistics.

In 2019, Petra witnessed the highest monthly number of visitors in the history of tourism to the site, recording 66,437 visitors of all nationalities in July.

Chairman of the PDTRA Board of Directors Suleiman Farajat expects the number of Petra visitors to increase in the coming days, coinciding with the start of tourist season.

Farajat stressed that the authority is currently partnering with the relevant authorities and local communities to organise the archaeological site and reduce violations.

Farajat highlighted the authority’s transport plan, according to which electric cars are provided at the archaeological site, linking the main street to the downtown area and reducing traffic congestion.

An entrance ticket sales point is available in the Siq Al Bared area so that visitors can visit the monastery site, prolonging their stay and diversifying their experience, he added.