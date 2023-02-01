Petra broke new tourism record in January 2022 — PDTRA

Tourists take photos of Petra’s Treasury, the rose-red city’s iconic façade, as they walk through the Siq, a 1.2km-long gorge leading to the Treasury, 235km south of Amman, in this file photo (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The number of visitors to Petra in January hit a new record, at an increase of 147 per cent compared with figures reported in the same month of 2019.

The highest number of visitors to Petra ever-recorded occurred in 2019, when 1.135 million individuals visited the city, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) announced on Wednesday.

PDTRA’s statistics showed that the rose-red city in January welcomed 82,937tourists of all nationalities, comprising 72,294 foreigners, 2,684 non-Jordanian Arabs and 7,112 Jordanians, including visitors from the Urdun Jannah domestic tourism programme, according to a PDTRA statement.

In January 2019, Petra welcomed a total of 56,559 visitors of all nationalities, and in January 2022, welcomed 30,287 tourists of all nationalities.