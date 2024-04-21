Petra authority announces discount tickets for non-Jordanians on World Heritage Day

On World Heritage Day, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority reduces the ticket prices for all non-Jordanians (JT File photo)

AMMAN — On World Heritage Day, observed annually on April 18th, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority reduced the ticket prices for all non-Jordanians entering the famous rock-cut archaeological site.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, the region’s authority revealed that the decision was made with the aim to support the country’s tourism sector and to encourage travel and tourism agencies to attract more tourists, especially following the decreased demand for tourism in the recent period.

The authority has pointed out that it has decreased a 10-17 per cent service charge that is included in the bills already paid for travel agencies and companies.

During a recent session at the Ministry of Government Communication, the Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, Fares Breizat, stated that “the authority is directed towards implementing strategic projects inside and outside the archaeological site that ensure a sustainable development in the area”.

The discounted tickets can be purchased starting April 21st up until June 30th 2024, according to the Petra Authority, noting that the tickets are valid until December 31st, 2025.

Additionally, the authority has announced other exemptions and discounts.

During the first quarter of 2024, over 100,000 tourists visited Petra, according to the most recent figures released by the Ministry of Tourism. Meanwhile, around 320,976 people visited the site during the same period in 2023.

The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), in a statement sent to The Jordan Times, revealed that it is implementing the 2021-2025 comprehensive tourism plan for Petra, in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

In 2023, approximately 1,17 million people visited Petra, thereby ASEZA generating revenue of JD28,95 million, along with an additional revenue of around JD10,5 for the Ministry of Finance.

However, the turbulences in the region, particularly the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, have led to predictions that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) would add Petra on the List of World Heritage in Danger. “This has negative economic, political and social consequences.” The statement further explained.

Additionally, ASEZA said that the 2023-2024 strategic projects include making Petra a more sustainable and green city, in addition to implementing mega projects that increase the overall revenue.