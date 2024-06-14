Partnership with EU marks key step towards sustainable development in Jordan

The partnership with the European Union marks a significant milestone in Jordan’s journey towards sustainable development, innovation and community well-being (Photo courtesy of Royal Scientific Society)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sumaya Bint Hassan, president of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) stated that the partnership with the European Union marks a significant milestone in Jordan’s journey towards sustainable development, innovation, and community well-being, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

During the official launch ceremony of green innovation projects at the Royal RSS, attended by the EU ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Princess Sumaya expressed her pleasure in welcoming the attendees and highlighted the launch of many pioneering projects made possible through their invaluable partnership with the European Union.

Her Highness highlighted the strong partnership between the EU and Jordan, established through an association agreement since 2002, and noted that this collaboration demonstrates the power of international cooperation in addressing major social, economic and environmental challenges, the statement said.

Princess Sumaya emphasised that the cooperation is based on shared values and mutual respect, encompassing a wide range of initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development, economic growth, and social stability in Jordan.

EU Ambassador Chatzisavas expressed the Union’s appreciation for its strategic partnership with Jordan, particularly in the fields of environment and climate change, and the joint leadership of the Union for the Mediterranean, with a focus on the green economy.

He added that the EU’s Green Deal, launched in 2020, reflects its ambition to lead on climate action and integrate it into sustainable development. The ambassador noted that the green economy is a key component of the Green Deal, as it is seen as the best way to drive global economic growth.

The launch ceremony featured presentations by organisations implementing various projects aimed at fostering green growth and sustainability in Jordan. These projects include one by OXFAM and GGGI, focusing on local innovative solutions for comprehensive green growth. Another initiative, led by the Danish Refugee Council, aims to promote green growth among vulnerable groups by enhancing resource management and creating green job opportunities, according to the statement.

The RSS and Hashemite University presented a project aimed at building resilience and environmental adaptation through circular economy practices in refugee hosting communities, including Azraq camp- Brcka. The Business Development Centre showcased their project focused on enhancing the green economy in Azraq and Zarqa by improving water, energy, food, and waste management practices.

Moreover, the Royal Scientific Society, in collaboration with UN-Habitat and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, introduced a project aimed at developing green economy initiatives to enhance infrastructure and empower local communities in the Greater Madaba Municipality.

Furthermore, the United Nations Development Programme presented a project aimed at catalysing a transformative model for circulation through 9Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle, etc.) in Aqaba. This initiative seeks to establish the Creative Circular Economy Centre in Aqaba, aligning with national-level green strategies.

At the conclusion of the launch event, the European Union ambassador and his delegation visited some of the RSS’s scientific labs, particularly those focused on energy and supported by the EU. They received an overview of the labs’ work, including their role in testing household electrical appliances and renewable energy devices.

It is worth noting that green innovation projects span various sectors, notably water, energy and the environment, aiming to enhance Jordan’s transition to a green economy. These projects address critical needs and create new opportunities within host communities and for Syrian refugees.

The European Union has been supporting Jordan’s green economy with a 65 million euros investment since 2022. This bilateral programme includes budget support, technical assistance, and complementary measures. In addition, 13 million euros have been allocated to meet the needs of Syrian refugees. The project included a call for proposals of 5 million euros each on green innovation, with the aim of contributing to the development of a green, environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive economy by promoting the implementation of the Green Growth Strategy and Action Plan in the Jordan, the statement said.