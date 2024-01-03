Parliamentary committee emphasises revitalising Petra’s tourism sector

AMMAN — Head of the Lower House Women and Family Affairs Committee Zeina Bdoul called for supporting workers in the tourism sector, especially women, and building their capabilities in the tourism industry.

During the committee’s meeting on Tuesday to tackle opportunities and challenges facing the tourism sector in Petra, Bdoul stressed the importance of promoting tourism, attracting investment and providing job opportunities, especially for those working informally in the sector.

She also highlighted the importance of raising the efficiency of workers in the tourism sector and providing the necessary support to enable them to sustain their craft ventures and business projects at designated locations.

The MP also called for empowering women working in the tourism sector to access opportunities and resources easily, and benefit from them with justice and equality.

Bdoul emphasised the promising opportunities for Petra’s residents, expecting a qualitative leap in the tourism and investment reality, improving living opportunities.

Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Fares Breizat highlighted key projects in Petra, including the development of the Um Sayhoun village, noting that there will be specialised sites showcasing crafts, handicrafts and traditional industries to apply for the investment opportunity dedicated to small and medium-sized projects within the Cultural Village area.

Top of Form

Braizat detailed projects such as an adventure and challenge paths centre, a bus station and a popular market at the front and back entrances of Um Sayhoun village, indicating that there are also plans for road improvements leading to Um Sayhoun, the creation and rehabilitation of bus parking areas, the preparation of tourist sites to integrate Um Sayhoun into Petra’s tourism facade, and cultural events, especially Bedouin ones.

Additionally, projects will improve and unify the architectural facades of existing buildings on both sides of the intersecting street in the Um Sayhoun area, in line with the historical site’s characteristics, in addition to the rehabilitation of sidewalks and football fields and the establishment of children’s playground.