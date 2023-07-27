Parents of students with disabilities call for accessible schools

AMMAN — Parents of students with disabilities are voicing concern that the Ministry of Education’s focus on infrastructure is overshadowing the immediate needs of disabled students, such as resource rooms and qualified shadow teachers.

Umm Udai faced the frustration of sending her child, who uses a wheelchair, to a school without ramps. Now she finds herself facing a heartbreaking decision: withdrawing her 10-year-old son from school or leaving him subject to negative peer pressure and bullying combined with physical accessibility challenges.

“Both decisions are hard and will lead to negative outcomes. Choosing between ending his academic life and killing his self-confidence and social life by being subject to bullying and negative peer pressure are both hard for a mum to choose between,” Umm Udai told The Jordan Times.

Umm Udai resides in the in the Ghweirieyeh neighbourhood of Zarqa governorate. “I can’t send my child in a wheelchair to school. Children will not only bully him, but he will also not benefit from education, as there are no shadow teachers, no resource rooms, or any additional services that can cater to his special needs,” Um Udai added.

Abu Umair, father of a 16-year-old boy with Down syndrome told The Jordan Times that public schools lack “basic facilities” for disabled students.

“Due to the lack of resources at public schools, I’m now compelled to send my child to a private school,” Abu Umair said.

In his opinion, the most pressing issues are limited resources and a scarcity of specialised teachers who understand how to cater to the unique needs of each disabled student. Furthermore, continuous bullying from other students­­ — coupled with a lack of awareness among parents and students — contributes to an overall unwelcome environment for children with disabilities.

Despite the challenges, Abu Umair emphasised the progress his child has made over the years “when he was put in the right environment”.

“Umair acquired essential skills, such as crafts and sports, and most importantly, he has developed a strong attachment to school and has formed friendships,” Abu Umair added.

For Umm Udai though, private school is not an option due to financial constraints.

Rose Jubran, a disability teaching specialist, expressed her concerns to The Jordan Times about the lack of adequate support for disabled students in unspecialised, under-resourced schools.

“Resource rooms and qualified shadow teachers are essential to empower these students to thrive in an inclusive educational environment,” Jubran added.

Disabled students require individualised support, and resource rooms can provide them with specialised tools and resources, said Jubran. Moreover, having a shadow teacher by their side during classes can make a significant difference in their learning journey.

“The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is working hand in hand with the government to establish a comprehensive code that guarantees essential provisions for individuals with disabilities when building new schools,” Ra’fat Zaitawi, the council’s spokesperson, told Al Mamlaka TV.

According to Zaitawi, the council has been actively engaged with the Ministry of Education as well as the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in crafting a recently launched “school code”.

“Under this code, no school will be built unless it adheres to the code’s guidelines, encompassing all necessary accommodations for persons with disabilities. These include spacious classrooms and facilities with accessible bathrooms and ramps,” Zaitawi added.

According to Zaitawi, a total of 30 schools across all governorates in Jordan have been designated as exemplary, inclusive institutions catering to the needs of persons with disabilities. He underscored the significance of a “10-year plan”, pointing to the ultimate goal of achieving fully inclusive education.

Despite attempts by The Jordan Times to contact Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, they were unavailable for comment.