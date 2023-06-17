Panel session discusses medical education in Jordan 

Guests during a panel session organised by Jamaat Amman (Amman Group for Future Dialogues) on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A panel session organised by Jamaat Amman (Amman Group for Future Dialogues) on Saturday discussed a scientific paper titled “Medical Education in Jordan: Inputs and Outputs”.

The event featured the participation of Azmi Mahafzah, the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, as well as Bilal Hassan Al Tall, the president of the group, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Mahafzah lauded the exceptional standing of Jordanian medical colleges, highlighting the remarkable achievements of their students, who have consistently excelled in both American and international residency programmes.

He reviewed the current state of medical colleges and increasing capacity to accommodate students, which signifies a positive trend within these universities.

University of Jordan (UJ) President Nathir Obeidat stressed the need to prioritise the quality of graduates, noting that out of the 400 graduates from the UJ’s Faculty of Medicine in 2022, a total of 130 students successfully passed the American exams and secured employment opportunities abroad. This accomplishment translates to a remarkable 30 per cent success rate, he added.