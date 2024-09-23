Palestinian health minister praises 'Restoring Hope' Royal initiative for amputees of Gaza

Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan on Monday praises the initiative launched by His Majesty King Abdullah to help more than 14,000 amputees in the war-torn Gaza Strip (JT file)

AMMAN — Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan on Monday praised the initiative launched by His Majesty King Abdullah to help more than 14,000 amputees in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The initiative will benefit Palestinians of all ages, with a special focus on children and the elderly, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) will implement the initiative by deploying both mobile and fixed clinics in treatment centres in the southern governorates of Gaza, according to Abu Ramadan.

The "Restoring Hope" initiative, overseen by the Royal Medical Services (RMS), includes a convoy of mobile clinics dedicated to helping amputees in Gaza.

This initiative is designed to address the critical needs of amputees in the Gaza Strip, where some 14,000 individuals of all ages are currently living with limb loss.

In collaboration with the RMS and Hakeem programme by Electronic Health Solutions, the initiative was initiated by JAF to serve the amputees of Gaza.

This Royal gesture aims to help over 14,000 injured people, including children who have lost limbs in the war, by providing them with prosthetic limbs to allow them continue their lives, integrate into society and undergo rehabilitation.