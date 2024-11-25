Over 1,800 students compete in INJAZ’s enterprise business challenge semi-final

By JT - Nov 25,2024 - Last updated at Nov 25,2024

INJAZ concludes the semi-final competition of its Enterprise Business Challenge programme (Photo courtesy of INJAZ)

AMMAN — INJAZ, a non-profit organization, has concluded the semi-final competition of its Enterprise Business Challenge programme, now in its 13th consecutive year.

The event was held in cooperation with the King’s Trust International, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, and the Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF), according to a statement by INJAZ.

The program provides students with a hands-on opportunity to explore entrepreneurship and business ethics, engaging them in practical learning experiences.

A total of 12 teams from across Jordan, out of 320 participating, have qualified for the final competition.

The programme encourages students in grades 8 to 10 to develop entrepreneurial mindsets, enhance leadership skills, and engage in interactive business management practices.

INJAZ’s longstanding partnership with the King’s Trust International has ensured the programme’s expansion to various regions across the Kingdom, the statement said.

The initiative empowers students to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career path, helping them build confidence and leadership skills while promoting initiative and fostering a positive approach to competition.

"The partnership with the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund has expanded the programme’s reach, benefiting students from diverse locations and backgrounds."

This collaboration helps build students' confidence and decision-making skills, equipping them to navigate real-world challenges. Throughout the programme, students receive training in project management and teamwork, guided by qualified volunteers who bring expertise and leadership qualities to enhance the students' learning experiences.

The Enterprise Business Challenge spans an entire semester, where students are introduced to entrepreneurship concepts and practice these skills through an interactive computer simulation game.

They also form teams and work on developing business strategies, to present and promote their ideas before advancing to the final competition.

The programme is part of INJAZ’s strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education and aims to improve students' decision-making abilities, resilience, and teamwork.

By addressing real-life challenges and encouraging creative solutions, the program cultivates critical thinking and problem-solving skills that students can apply in their future careers, the statement said.

Supported by various organisations, including Mashrek International School, Ayla Development Oasis, International General Insurance (IGI), and Middle East Payment Services (MEPS), the programme benefits from the contributions of experienced volunteers who motivate students and foster innovation.