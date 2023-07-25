Outdoor gym inaugurated at Deir Ghbar Park

Officials during the inauguration ceremony of an outdoor gym established in Deir Ghbar Park (Petra photo)

AMMAN — World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al Mandhari and Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh on Tuesday attended the inauguration ceremony of an outdoor gym established in Deir Ghbar Park, in cooperation with the WHO office in Jordan.

The event is a part of the Healthy Cities Initiative, which has allocated fitness equipment to nine gardens spread across Amman, including Princess Salma, Deir Ghbar, Jandawil, Al Hussein and Aden parks, according to a WHO statement.

The event also comes at the beginning of Mandhari’s visit to Jordan between Tuesday and Thursday, during which he is scheduled to meet with Health Ministry and government officials, as well as UN health development partners, donors, civil society organisations and the private sector.

The initiative aims to promote health awareness and outdoor sports culture in public parks for all people in Jordan, especially in light of high obesity and smoking rates, fostering a culture of safe and healthy lifestyle choices.

Mandhari said that Jordan is making great strides in promoting healthy choices by making increasing accessibility and availability.

Deputy Amman Mayor Rasmi Qaisi stressed the Greater Amman Municipality’s keenness to support initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of sport among local communities.

He noted that physical exercise equipment is available to everyone, highlighting the need to preserve the park’s green spaces, playgrounds and games established in cooperation with the WHO office in Jordan.