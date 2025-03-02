Ordination of Jordanian Auxiliary Bishop marks 'historic' moment

The ordination of Bishop Twal comes at a crucial time for the region (Photo by Sophie Constantin)

AMMAN — Iyad Twal on Friday was ordained as auxiliary bishop of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem at the Church of the Baptism of Christ, marking a historic moment for Jordan and the broader Christian community in the region.

His ordination not only made him the first Patriarchal Vicar of Jordan to be ordained on Jordanian soil, but it also signified a moment of deep spiritual reverence during a time of turmoil in the Middle East, particularly with the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the rising violence against Christian communities in the West Bank.

The Episcopal ceremony unfolded with profound solemnity and devotion. As Twal approached the altar, the atmosphere in the church was thick with reverence. In a quiet but powerful act of humility, he prostrated himself before the Lord, symbolising his total submission to his divine calling.

This gesture, rich in meaning, set the tone for the rest of the ceremony, which was marked by spiritual intensity and communal worship. The stillness in the air was punctuated by the heavenly sounds of the choir, whose voices filled the sacred space with the Hymn of All Saints, creating an atmosphere of divine awe.

During the prayer of consecration, each word was laden with significance, underscoring Twal'sunwavering commitment to his Episcopal role.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, representing Pope Francis, placed the Holy Bible upon Twal’shead, an act that symbolised the gravity of the office he was about to assume. In a moment of silent consecration, Twal’s head was anointed with Holy Chrism, the sacred oil signifying the bishop’s role as a spiritual leader and servant of the Church.

The ordination of Bishop Twal comes at a crucial time for the region. Appointed by Pope Francis on December 17, Twal assumes this pivotal role amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the growing settler violence in the West Bank, which also affects the Christian community.

Twal’s ordination in Jordan is a significant event, as he becomes the first Jordanian to hold this position since the 1980s, a role that had been vacant for two years following the death of Bishop Robert Patrick Maginnis.

Twal, who was born in Amman, has had a long and distinguished career within the Church. After completing his studies in theology and philosophy at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, he was ordained to the priesthood in 1998.

He spent many years serving Catholic communities in the West Bank and later took on various educational roles at Bethlehem University. His deep connection to both Jordan and Palestine has provided him with a broad perspective on the challenges facing the Christian community in the region.

As the new auxiliary bishop, Twal’s role will be critical in supporting the pastoral and administrative management of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which covers Israel, Jordan, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Cyprus. His responsibilities will include ensuring that pastoral care is distributed across the diocese and assisting the Patriarch in the day-to-day governance of the Church.