Orange 5G services launched in Amman, Irbid

Officials pose for a photo during the Orange Jordan 5G launch at the Innovation Hub in the Orange Digital Village in Amman on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Orange Jordan)

AMMAN — Leading a new digital development, Orange Jordan launched its 5G services in several areas in Amman and in Irbid.

Orange Jordan was first to pilot 5G in the Kingdom in November 2022, and the first to enable the 5G network in Amman, enabling subscribers to explore the new service for free, according to a statement from the company.

The Orange Jordan 5G launch was announced by its CEO, Philippe Mansour, in a press conference held Tuesday at the Innovation Hub in the Orange Digital Village in Amman.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Chairman and CEO of the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Bassam Alsarhan, French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, partners, media and Orange Jordan’s Chairman of the Board Shabib Ammari and executive management attended the event.

The conference featured two panels: The first one addressing understanding of 5G technology and its significance to Orange Jordan and the Kingdom; the second one focusing on the services offered and the new features that make 5G exceptional, including high speed, low latency and enhanced connectivity.

The company affirmed that 5G offers were designed to ensure best value in speed, capacity, and innovation at competitive prices to cater to all users and their diverse needs, especially amid excitement to utilise the new technology and its potential.

Jerome Henique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, stated on this occasion; “Orange Jordan is the second Orange country to launch 5G in Middle East and Africa enabling massive development for main infrastructure and accordingly accelerated digital transformation, smart cities, and many use cases in diverse industries such as entertainment, health, manufacturing, education and transportation.”

The announcement of the official launch comes after Orange Jordan completed the necessary infrastructure to provide 5G through its network in several locations in Amman and Irbid, in the first stage, and will continue the 5G expansion to cover more areas as per the timeframe set.

Mansour said: “We are proud to be in the lead of the digital development in Jordan. We will provide 5G as a responsible digital leader that contributes to digital transformation and the culture of innovation to drive sustainable development and keep everyone connected to all that matters to them. This game-changing technology will allow us all to discover new opportunities and can be utilised to promote economic growth, job creation, and enhance the quality of life in Jordan.”

5G services will be available in carefully designed offers and packages to all fixed and mobile internet, both for prepaid and postpaid lines, to cater to individuals, homes and businesses, while that the company continues the rollout in more regions under a set timeframe, utilizing the global Orange group’s leading expertise in 5G rollout.

The 5G launch falls under Orange Jordan and the TRC’s agreement signed in August 2022, and the 5G frequencies licence in February 2023 obtained by the company, making Orange Jordan the only provider in the Kingdom offering all technologies for Internet, including fixed Internet through fibre and ADSL, mobile Internet through its 4G and 4G+ networks — as the company remains the exclusive 4G+ provider- and now 5G, according to the statement.