Online safety measures needed to protect children from digital violence, study reveals

AMMAN — As the presence of children continues to rise in online spaces, some experts believe that it is necessary to create measures to ensure that this particularly vulnerable group does not fall victim to cybercrimes.

Earlier this year, the Cybercrime Unit of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) revealed that cybercrimes in Jordan have increased six-fold since 2015. Moreover, its 2022 report showed that it has recorded 133 cases related to child abuse.

The Sisterhood is Global Institute (SIGI) Jordan issued a statement on Wednesday highlighting these findings.

The statement stressed that the increasing number of children in digital spaces necessitates measures to protect them from any form of online abuse or exploitation.

It also noted the importance of raising children’s awareness on the proper use of digital tools, which have become an integral part of the educational system.

Reem Alzu’bi, a family relations counsellor, noted that encouraging, open communication is key to protecting children from online exploitation and abuse.

It’s important for parents to create a safe space for their children to talk about their online experiences, while also providing them with the needed support and guidance on how to use technology safely, she told The Jordan Times.

Lawyer and media expert Ashraf Al Rai noted that technological advancements may give room for practices that put children at risk of online abuse.

Growing online risks include criminal networks that recruit tech-savvy adolescents and the promotion of digital drugs, which is a phenomenon that reportedly involves listening to binaural beats that allegedly mirror the effects of psychoactive drugs, he told The Jordan Times.

Ensuring that children enjoy a safe digital space requires an approach that favours proactive measures, such as educating children and parents on the safe use of digital spaces, he added.

This also means continuously examining current regulations to keep pace with today’s rapid technological advancements, he said.

The National Study on Violence Against Children in Jordan published in December 2021 by UNICEF Jordan and the National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA) explores the prevalence of online violence among children in Jordan.

Of the children ages 8 to 17 surveyed in the national sample, 13.2 per reported that they had experienced at least one form of cyber violence in their lifetime, according to the study. This rate stood at 11 per cent among males and 15.5 per cent among females.

From the same sample, 34 per cent of the children and 31 per cent of the caregivers knew the meaning or knew of the existence of online violence, the study stated.