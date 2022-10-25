Olive oil production volume increases significantly this season — Stakeholder

This year’s olive oil season will mark ‘the best season’ since 2017, the Agriculture Ministry’s Spokesperson Lawrence Majali said on Tuesday (Al Rai photo)

AMMAN — Olive oil season this year will mark “the best season” since 2017, as the quantities of raw olives received by olive mills across the country increased by 20-25 per cent compared with the past five seasons, said Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson Lawrence Majali on Tuesday.

Majali also noted that “the production volume of olive oil is expected to reach 28,000 tonnes”, adding that the amount of olive fruits harvested for oil production will amount to nearly 190,000 tonnes.

Olive Oil Producers and Mill Owners Syndicate Spokesperson Mahmoud Al Omari affirmed that the number of olives harvested for oil production is rising.

He also stressed that “this oil making season, olive pickers are bringing larger amounts of olives every day, which is a good sign”.

He also noted that olive picking will further increase over the next several days, particularly in upland areas.

Regarding local demand for olive oil compared with last year, Omari said that “it is still too early to talk about the turnout of consumers”, as the season has just begun, adding that the demand for olive oil usually picks up in early November.

Price estimates of a 16kg tin of olive oil range between JD80-JD88, he noted. He also pointed out that there are 138 authorised mills across the Kingdom.

Mahmoud Majdi, an avid olive oil consumer whose family owns an olive mill, reiterated that “the volumes of oil this year have increased”, noting that the price of olive oil depends on local supply and demand.

As for Husam Tahseen, who intermittently works as an olive picker, the season has clearly picked up the pace, as “it is pretty obvious that the amount of olives I have picked this year exceeded the past two years”.