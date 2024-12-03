Olive oil producers showcase excellence at 24th National Festival

AMMAN — The 24th National Olive Festival showcased a wide variety of olive oil products, with the Ministry of Agriculture reporting that 61 per cent of the oils tested were classified as extra virgin, while 35 per cent were categorised as virgin or regular.

Running from November 28 to December 7, the festival features an on-site laboratory for oil testing, with continuous monitoring provided by sensory evaluation teams and representatives from the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) and the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) to ensure a thorough assessment of the products throughout the event, according to the ministry's statement.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said in a statement to The Jordan Times that no cases of fraud were detected in the tested olive oil products, emphasising the ministry's ongoing commitment to ensuring the quality of olive oil.

Hneifat also noted that the festival serves as a trusted venue, where consumers can confidently purchase olive oil directly from producers.

Mahmoud Omar, spokesperson for the Olive Oil Producer and Mill Owner Syndicate told The Jordan Times that the syndicate and the ministry prioritise the care of olive oil trees to increase yields and ensure the production of high-quality extra virgin olive oil.

He also stressed that farmers are encouraged to consult agricultural extension offices for expert guidance and advice.

"The transparency provided through testing and quality assurance has been a game-changer at the festival," said Ahmad Abu Rob, an olive oil farmer and participant.

He also highlighted the festival's dual role as a commercial hub and a platform to celebrate the country’s rich olive oil heritage.