Officials check progress of EU-funded Reayah project in Tafileh

Representatives from the EU, AECID, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education pose for a photo during their visit to Tafileh Governorate to check on the progress of the Reayah Project (Photo courtesy of organisers)

AMMAN — Under the framework of the Reayah project, stakeholders have been able to expand the implementation of the Healthy Community Clinics and Healthy Schools Programme.

The project is funded by the European Union and managed by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, according to statement from the stakeholders.

The programme offers local communities in Mafraq, Tafileh and Ajloun with services to lead healthier lives, while helping the national health system provide strengthened services that contribute to improved management of non-communicable diseases.

Representatives from the EU, AECID, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education visited Al Qadesseyeh Primary School for Girls and the Busiera Health Centre in Tafileh to learn more about the programme’s progress and achievements, which focus on raising health awareness within communities, changing harmful social behaviours and advocating for better access to basic health services for all.

The representatives explained that the project aims to enhance national capacities in primary healthcare and health in government schools and health centres in the governorates of Mafraq, Tafileh and Ajloun, in addition to promoting the prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases, and raising health awareness among Jordanians and Syrian refugees.

During the visit, a presentation on Health Community Centre programmes and an awareness session for the beneficiaries were held at the community clinic at the Buseira Health Centre. These events witnessed the participation of Director of Health Affairs in Tafileh Mona Al Amayreh and Director of Education in Buseira District Yassin Shuqayrat.

During the visit, Abdullah Al Rifou, the Head of the Department of Educational Guidance in the Education Directorate of Basira, stated: "The Healthy Schools Programme…plays a role in raising health awareness among students, teachers, educational counsellors and parents.”

Amal Ireifij, the director general of RHAS, said: "We aspire towards a healthier future in Jordan by raising health awareness and supporting mental and physical health through joint and effective efforts."

Reem Jarar, the director of the School Health Programme, said: "The vision of the programme aligns with the vision of the Reayah project. Through the funding provided by the European Union and managed by Spanish Cooperation, we were able to reach over 20,000 male and female students, providing them with a healthy and safe school environment.”

The RHAS is an initiative put forth by Her Majesty Queen Rania, aiming to raise health awareness and empower the local community to adopt positive health behaviours. The society implements developmental programmes to meet the needs of the local community that align with national health priorities.