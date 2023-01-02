Officer injured in Wadi Rum during removing illegal structures

AMMAN — An officer was injured on Monday after a Royal Badia Police patrol came under fire while dismantling illegally installed structures at the Wadi Rum Tourist Reserve.

A security force from the Royal Badia Police Command on Monday carried out an order to remove illegal structures at the Rum Tourist Reserve, and was confronted by several people who fired from their vehicles, the Public Security Directorate's spokesman said as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The spokesperson said an officer was injured and rushed to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. The spokesperson confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway. He added the removal order came after trespassers ignored warnings and deadlines to remove the illegal structures.