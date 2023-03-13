Offers aplenty as retailers vie to win struggling customers ahead of Mother’s Day

AMMAN – Retailers across various sectors are gearing up for Mother’s Day with discounts and special offers, in hopes for a sales uptick.

President of the General Association for Cosmetics and Accessories Traders Mahmoud Al Jalis said that discounts in the sector began this week, ranging between 30 to 50 per cent.

He told The Jordan Times that retailers are pinning their hopes on this period to make up for the stagnation in February.

“There’s usually extremely high demand in the few days ahead of Mother’s Day, but we’re not sure if that’s going to be the case this year, since it’s coinciding with Ramadan when household expenses tend to rise,” Jalis added.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Mohmmad Sami, a florist in Amman, said that his shop starts announcing 30 to 50 per cent discounts and posting “unique” flower arrangements on social media platforms a week before Mother’s Day.

“Demand usually skyrockets during this time of the year. It’s florists’ top holiday,” he said, noting that people buy more flowers on Mother’s Day than on Valentines’ Day.

Sami added that he tries to create “unique” arrangements involving a mix of flowers and chocolates or any other type of sweets in order to compete with other shops.

Vice-president of the general syndicate for electronics traders Fawwaz Qattan said that although many retailers in the sector began announcing discounts reaching up to 40 per cent for Mother’s Day at the beginning of the month, the demand is still “low”.

“This period marks our top selling days of the year, so we’re trying to remain optimistic. It’s still too early to judge,” he told The Jordan Times.

“We’re hoping that banks agree to postpone loan installments as that can help encourage consumer spending,” added Qattan.

He also pointed out that many consumers delay their shopping in order to take advantage of the deep discounts offered on Mother’s Day, “not necessarily to buy gifts for their mothers”, but to cover their household needs of electronics.

The electronics and electrics market size in Jordan is valued at roughly JD800 million and the sector employs over 400,000 workers, according to Qattan.

Akram Al Shihab, a member of the General Syndicate of Owners of Trade and Jewellery Shops, noted that retailers in the sector aren’t expecting a boom in sales during Mother’s Day.

The low purchasing power is forcing people to tighten their purses and prioritise their spending, especially as Ramadan approaches, he told The Jordan Times.

“People’s tendency to buy gold jewellery on Mother’s Day has gradually decreased over the past eight years,” he added.

Shihab also stressed that citizens should be wary of fake discounts on gold jewellery items during this time of the year.

As of Sunday, one gramme of 21 karat gold was being sold for JD38.10 and bought for JD36.50, while one gramme of 18 karat gold was sold for JD34.10 and bought for JD31.10, according to Shihab.