Number of tourists dropped in January-April 2024

By JT - May 07,2024 - Last updated at May 08,2024

The number of tourists arriving in the Kingdom in the first four months of 2024 dropped by 8.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2023 (JT File photo)

AMMAN — The number of tourists arriving in the Kingdom in the first four months of 2024 dropped by 8.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2023, according to figures by the Tourism Ministry.

The figures showed that 1.785 guests arrived in Jordan in the January-April period of this year, Al Mamlakah TV reported on Tuesday.

The ministry said that the number of tourists went up by 9.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2019, and increased by 5.2 per cent for projections of the ministry.

In 2023, the Kingdom’s income from tourism increased by 27.4 per cent, according to the data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan in January.

The data showed that the country’s tourism income has reached JD7.410 billion in 2023, up from JD5.254 billion in 2022, pointing that the number of tourists who visited Jordan in 2023 was up to 6,353,800 visitors.

The data revealed that the number of visitors last year rose by around 25.8 per cent, when compared with the number of tourists in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund has recently said that the impact of the Israeli aggression on Gaza is concentrated on Jordan’s tourism sector as a result of the cancellations by tourists from advanced economies, which account for a third of tourism revenues.