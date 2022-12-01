November brought highest tourist footfall to Petra since COVID pandemic  — PDTRA

The rose-red city of Petra, some 220km south of Amman (File photo)

AMMAN — A total of 820,917 visitors of various nationalities flocked to Petra archaeological city since the beginning of the year, Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) revealed on Thursday.

In November alone, 131,158 tourists of various nationalities visited the rose-red city, marking an increase of 305 per cent compared with November 2021, according to a PDTRA statement.

Visitors to Petra last month included 118,444 non-Arabs, 3,280 Arabs, 6,067 Jordanians — 2,945 as part of Urdun Jannah domestic tourism programme — and 13,924 visitors of the Petra at Night programme, the authority added.

PDTRA Chairman Suleiman Farajat said that tourists’ visits to Petra in November are the highest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farajat reviewed the most prominent projects to be implemented, such as highlighting the Little Petra area more widely on the tourism map through the opening of the heritage village and the establishment of a visitor centre.