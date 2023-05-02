New water theft cases detected on Azraq-Khao pipeline

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation detected new instances of water theft involving the Azraq-Khao pipeline and removed illegal fixtures (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Water and Irrigation)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has detected new instances of water theft involving the Azraq-Khao pipeline where large quantities of water were siphoned to irrigate crops and feed livestock.

The cases were dealt with during an inspection campaign carried out by the ministry in coordination with the concerned entities, according to a Water Ministry statement.

The Water Ministry urged the public to report any instances of water theft.

The water sector in Jordan faces several challenges. Predominantly among them is the high percentage of “non-revenue” water — water lost through leaky pipes, theft and under-billing — which reaches approximately 50 per cent.

Those who abuse water carriers and mains, wastewater, pumping, purification or desalination stations; or who cause the pollution of water resources, pipes or stations used for drinking water; and those that dig or are involved in the digging of wells without obtaining a licence face a jail term of up to five years and fines up to JD7,000, according to the current laws.

In addition, violators of water and wastewater projects are jailed for up to three years and fined up to JD5,000, according to the amended Water Authority of Jordan Law. All penalties stipulated under the new law are to be doubled in the case of repeat offences.

Water theft is a reoccurring problem in Jordan.

In 2013, the Ministry of Water launched a dedicated campaign to crack down on water violations. Under the continuing campaign against water violations, authorities have terminated around 70,927 illegal fixtures on water mains, and have also sealed more than 1,284 illegal wells in cooperation with security forces as of last June.