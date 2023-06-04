New Traffic Law amendment to mandate car seats for children under 4

AMMAN — Jordanians are welcoming a series of amendments to the Traffic Law for the year 2023, which include a provision requiring the use of designated seats for children under four years old.

The amended Traffic Law, set to be enforced within 30-days of its publication in the Official Gazette, mandates the use of car seats designed for young children and infants while driving, and imposes fines on those who fail to comply.

The child safe car seat amendment is outlined in Article 21 of the revised draft law, which modifies Article 38 of the original 2008 law, as reported by the Legislation and Opinion Bureau.

The inclusion of this amendment is a response to the growing demand for traffic safety measures for children.

In the case of non-compliance with the designated car seat regulation, violators will be fined JD15, as outlined in the amendments.

Experts in child safety and transportation acknowledged the efforts to enhance child protection during car journeys. However, many expressed concerns about the “adequacy of the penalties” and the need for additional measures to ensure children’s safety on the roads.

Sarah Ahmed, a mother of three children, emphasised the importance of proper restraints to protect young children in case of a collision. However, she told The Jordan Times that the penalties for non-compliance should be more substantial to ensure higher compliance rates among drivers.

“Such measures will help reduce the risks faced by children while traveling,” road engineer Isam Hatamleh told The Jordan Times.

Hatamleh recommended the implementation of awareness campaigns and educational programmes alongside the fines to educate the public about proper child safety in vehicles.

Paediatrician Laila Abu Rumman told The Jordan Times that she supports the efforts to enhance child safety in the car.

“The appropriate use of car seats can significantly reduce the severity of injuries sustained by children in accidents,” Abu Rumman said.

Abu Rumman suggested that the government collaborate with healthcare providers to educate parents about the correct installation and usage of car seats for children of different age groups.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Hassan, a father of two children, acknowledged the importance of the amendments in promoting child safety, but raised concerns about the practicality of enforcement, particularly in cases where drivers may not have access to proper car seats or when multiple children are travelling in the same vehicle.

Hassan told The Jordan Times that the government should consider providing incentives or subsidies to encourage parents to invest in quality car seats.