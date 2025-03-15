New photo book 'Between Moments' highlights Jerusalem's Old City, supports Palestinian Aid

AMMAN — Bashar Tabaah is a photographer based in Amman who spent years documenting archaeological sites and historical monuments in Jordan, Levant and around the world.

After publishing "A Map and a Lens Jordan: Sights Unseen Stories Untold", "Unique and Outstanding Jordan’s World Heritage Sites", "The Noble Sanctuary "A photographic and historical exploration of Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, and "Aloft عالياًً-textured landscapes of Jordan", Tabaah began a new photo-project and the book "Between Moments".

The book is an art-photography collection of his images showcasing modern life within the context of the old walled city of Jerusalem, it is divided into two parts: the first features images in and around the streets souqs and churches of the Old City; while the second part highlights life within the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, which occupies a large portion of the Old City.

"The contents and style of photography in the book were selected from my archive of images to reflect the humanity and enduring nature in the face of occupation of both the Jerusalemites and the city itself — a current snapshot of the quieter moments in the Old City", Tabaah underlined.

The new book will be crown funding and it will be launched as a combination of several factors.

"Firstly, after witnessing the endless atrocities perpetrated against the Palestinian people over the last sixteen months, I decided to do something more tangible."

"Early on I was invited to donate images to an art fundraiser and its popularity was so outstanding that I was inspired, I then encountered a wonderful photobook that donated a portion of its earnings to Gaza, once I saw the pieces fell into place and I knew what I had to do," Tabaah explained.

The photographer added that he formed a development team and delved into his archive of images, selecting photographs that depicted the Old City as he saw it: "A vibrant place filled with history, where people live out their lives despite occupation."

Tabaah continued: "A huge point of pride with this project is that everyone involved has gracefully given their time and expertise for free in order to maximise the amount of money for donation. From the designer to the editors and translators, and even the printing press has taken on a portion of the printing cost."

After securing the printing cost this has meant that 100 per cent of each book sold after that goes directly to charity.

As for the aid organisation to which the funds will be donated too, he reached out to Medical Aid for Palestine and they have gladly welcomed the project and support it.

Regarding upcoming plans Tabaah will be preoccupied with exhibition of his photographs and the book launch.

"Locally I am exhibiting a collection of my travel photography at Jasmine House till the April 6th, while I plan to do a book launch on the April 26th in collaboration with a number of organisations in Amman," the photographer said.

"As for other projects, I have several ongoing regional projects that I plan to carry out but I am currently focusing on a larger more international photography/history project based in East Asia," Tabaah underlined.