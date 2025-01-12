New personnel at Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza start operations

The administrative, medical and nursing crews are "proud" of their presence in the strip (Petra photo)

AMMAN — New staff at the Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday embarked on providing medical and therapeutic services to alleviate the suffering of Gaza people and provide healthcare aid amid the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged Strip.

The commander of the hospital force said medical staff began to provide patients with the "best" treatment services to Gaza people and work at their "maximum" capacity to offer healthcare with "all efficiency," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a statement, he stressed that the administrative, medical and nursing personnel are "proud" of their presence in the Strip and have started following up on medical cases, in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah's directives.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the Strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Under Royal directives, the Kingdom has also recently dispatched a mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour to Gaza.

The bakery would work in collaboration with the World Central Kitchen, an international non-governmental organisation that provides meals and food assistance to those affected by conflict and disasters.

The mobile bakery is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian, relief and medical aid to Gaza through all means possible, by land and air.