New medical personnel at Jordan's field hospital in northern Gaza begin receiving patients

Newly deployed medical staff at the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza on Sunday receiving patients (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Newly deployed medical staff at the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza began on Sunday receiving patients from the war-torn strip.

The new medical personnel have recently moved to the military field hospital in northern Gaza, dubbed "Gaza/78", which was established upon Royal directives.

The hospital commander said that the facility reflects His Majesty King Abdullah's keenness and interest in providing medical care to Gazans, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the personnel on the first day dealt with hundreds of patients through fully equipped clinics.

Patients and their families voiced gratitude and appreciation for His Majesty and his support of the Palestinian people and expressed pride in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army for their relentless efforts, according to Petra.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, the first was established in northern Gaza in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008 and the second facility was set up in November last year in Khan Yunis in the strip's south.