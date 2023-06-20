New factory branches in Ajloun, Mafraq, Maan, Karak expected to create 670 new jobs

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi presides over a signing ceremony of agreements meant to establish new branches of factories and companies in Ajloun, Mafraq, Maan and Karak, expected to create a minimum of 670 job opportunities, on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Monday attended the signing of four agreements meant to establish new branches of factories and companies in Ajloun, Mafraq, Maan and Karak, expected to create a minimum of 670 job opportunities.

The establishment of these factories is part of the Royal Initiative for Productive Branches, which was launched in 2008. The initiative aims to set up productive branches of factories and companies in villages across the Kingdom to provide employment opportunities for young men and women after they undergo training programmes, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Under the first agreement, a branch of a pickling factory will be established in the Al Shafa area of Ajloun Governorate, under the supervision of the Loyalty Company for Catering Services. This branch will create a minimum of 150 job opportunities for local residents and will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

The second and third agreements involve the establishment of two branches of an Arab bakery and desserts factory. One branch will be located in Mafraq, while the other will be in Maan. Each branch will provide a minimum of 150 jobs, with an estimated daily production capacity of around 13 tonnes.

Under the fourth agreement, a branch of a weaving and clothing production factory will be established in Karak.

This branch, affiliated with the El Zay Ready Wear Manufacturing Company, will generate a minimum of 220 job opportunities.

An agreement was also signed to establish a workshop for the production of flags, banners, and professional clothing in Jerash, as part of the Royal initiative. The project will benefit the Greater Jerash Municipality. The Grassia Charitable Women's Association will manage the project in cooperation with the Professional and Technical Skills Development Authority.

Ten girls from underprivileged families have been selected to participate in the workshop, in coordination with the municipality and the Ministry of Social Development. The girls have received free training from the Vocational Training Corporation in Jerash.

During the signing ceremony, Issawi emphasised that His Majesty King Abdullah places sustainable development at the forefront of his priorities, and pointed out that the signing of these agreements, which represent the second phase of the Productive Branches Initiative, confirms progress in implementing the Royal directives on the ground.

This initiative embodies effective cooperation and partnership between the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Social Development, the private sector and the follow-up committee on the implementation of Royal initiatives, Issawi said.

Minister of Labour Yousef Al Shamali said that since its commencement, the Productive Branches Initiative has provided 8,432 job opportunities by establishing 29 new branches of factories and companies across the Kingdom. The initiative has the capacity to produce 10,740 jobs, and the remaining positions are expected to be completely filled this year.