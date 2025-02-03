You are here
New archaeological discovery unearthed in Jerash – official
By JT - Feb 03,2025 - Last updated at Feb 03,2025
The North Arch in the ancient city of Jerash (Photo by Sophie Constantin)
AMMAN — Archaeologists have unearthed the foundations of the third Roman bridge in the ancient city of Jerash, an official said on Sunday, expressing hope that the new discovery would enhance the chance of rehabilitating the site and extending the duration of visitors' stay.
Director of the Jerash Department of Antiquities Mohammad Al Shalabi was quoted by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as hailing the new discovery as an "important addition to Jerash's archaeological heritage."
"It helps highlight the significance of the historical site and boosts the connection between the modern city and the archaeological area," Shalabi said.
He added that this discovery would open the door for further archaeological studies that may uncover new details about the infrastructure of the ancient city, stressing the importance of continuing excavation and preservation work to protect this historical heritage.
The director pointed out that the Jerash archaeological site is one of the "most prominent" tourist attractions in Jordan, containing historical landmarks dating back to the Roman, Byzantine and Islamic eras.
