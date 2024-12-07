Network launches petition to protect women journalists from online abuse

AMMAN — The Jordanian Network to Combat Digital Violence Against Female Journalists on Saturday emphasised the urgent need for media organisations to implement policies addressing digital violence against women journalists.

During a discussion session, the network highlighted the importance of establishing anti-digital violence policies, creating support systems, and raising awareness through education, in addition to training journalists and media students on digital safety and identifying online harassment.

Rania Sarayrah, national coordinator of the network, said "The urgent need for such policies arises from the lack of effective mechanisms to address the alarming rise in digital violence."

She also stressed that this type of violence not only targets individuals but also seeks to undermine the professional credibility of female journalists, silence their voices, and discourage them from covering important issues.

The network also launched a petition advocating for policies that combat digital violence in the media sector.

The petition calls on media organisations and relevant stakeholders to adopt comprehensive measures to protect journalists, particularly women, from online abuse.

According to a statement shared with The Jordan Times, the petition highlighted the growing incidence of online harassment, threats, and abuse directed at journalists, stressing the negative impact on their safety and ability to carry out their work effectively.

The session was attended by journalists, media professionals, and press freedom advocates who are members of the network.