NCCD approves 65 new school textbooks as part of curriculum overhaul

By JT - May 18,2025 - Last updated at May 18,2025

The National Centre for Curriculum Development (NCCD) says on Sunday that it has approved 65 new school textbooks (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The National Centre for Curriculum Development (NCCD) said on Sunday that it has approved 65 new school textbooks, including student books, workbooks, activity materials, and teacher guides, spanning various academic subjects from kindergarten through Year 12.

In a statement, the Centre said the newly approved materials cover Arabic language, Islamic education, English language, science, mathematics, digital skills, and early childhood education.

Among the most notable additions are the kindergarten resources, which include image cards, story collections, and practical guides for teachers to support early learning.

The Islamic education curriculum has been expanded with new textbooks and teacher guides for Years 2, 5, and 8, as well as the Year 12 textbook for the academic stream’s first semester, the statement said.

The English language curriculum saw the release of student books, workbooks, and teacher guides for Years 2, 4, 10, and 12 (advanced level). Updated Arabic language teacher guides were also introduced for Years 4, 7, and 10.

For Year 12 students, new science and mathematics materials were approved, including textbooks and experiment/activity books in chemistry, physics, biology, and earth and environmental sciences. Mathematics textbooks and workbooks for the first semester were also finalised, following earlier drafts published on the NCCD website, the statement said.

The Centre said these curricular reforms were part of its ongoing efforts to modernise Jordan’s national curriculum in line with international best practices and the evolving needs of the education sector, while adhering to the philosophical and legal foundations of Jordanian education.

The reforms also aim to strengthen critical thinking, integrate linguistic and digital competencies, and uphold national and religious values.

All new materials were developed in accordance with modern academic and pedagogical standards, drawing on input from specialised authoring and review committees. The NCCD also ensured that content accounts for students’ diverse needs and individual learning differences.