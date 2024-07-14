NATO chief says new liaison office in Jordan enhances strategic partnership

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday says that establishing a liaison office for the alliance in Jordan marks a milestone in the strategic partnership between Jordan and NATO (Petra photo)

AMMAN — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that establishing a liaison office for the alliance in Jordan marks a milestone in the strategic partnership between Jordan and NATO.

In a press conference held at the NATO Summit headquarters in Washington DC on the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding on April 4, 1949, Stoltenberg affirmed that Jordan is a long-term and highly valued partner for NATO, noting that the alliance's liaison office in Amman will elevate the bilateral partnership to a new level, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He pointed out that through its partners in the Middle East and North Africa region, he pointed out that NATO seeks to address threats and challenges while highlighting regional opportunities.

Stoltenberg noted that NATO is working more closely with its regional partners, including Jordan, and has partners such as Iraq, Tunisia, Mauritania, the Mediterranean Dialogue countries, as well as the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

He highlighted that in such a "dangerous world", friends and partners have become more important than ever, pointing to the allies' agreement to continue strengthening NATO's partnerships, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

Stoltenberg noted that the Alliance has decided to adapt its command structure and improve its integrated air and missile defence systems, moving forward with aligning its defence plans with the necessary capabilities.

He also said that the allies have agreed on a pledge to enhance transatlantic defence industrial cooperation and strengthen air and missile defences.

Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy at NATO Javier Colomina highlighted the pivotal role of His Majesty King Abdullah in international politics.

Colomina also hailed the "solid and

multifaceted" relationship between NATO and Jordan.

Colomina, who also serves as NATO's special representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, described Jordan as one of NATO's most important partners in the southern region, stressing that the partnership has been strengthened through enhanced political dialogue and practical cooperation.

"NATO views Jordan as a trusted partner," Colomina said, citing King Abdullah's frequent visits to NATO, most recently in late 2023, as evidence of the deep ties between the two entities.

Colomina also added that NATO, in agreement with Jordan, will open a liaison office in Amman, a decision noted in the final communiqué of the Washington Summit.

The development is "very important" for NATO's relationship with Jordan, he noted, adding that the new office in Amman is a testament to the strong relationship with Jordan and will play a critical role in helping NATO better understand Jordan and the region's dynamics and context