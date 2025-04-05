National Library's golden jubilee highlights role in preserving Jordan’s cultural legacy

Director General of the National Library Nidal Ayasrah on Saturday says that the library is home to some 3 million documents, 500,000 photographs, and 250,000 books and periodicals (Photo courtesy of the National Library)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Culture on Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the National Library of Jordan, celebrating the institution's "pivotal" role in preserving the Kingdom's historical and cultural memory.

Speaking at a press conference in the library's main hall, Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh described the golden jubilee as a "national milestone" that reflects Jordan's enduring identity and records the Kingdom's collective history through the voices of its people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Often referred to as the "memory of the nation," the National Library was established in 1975 and moved to its current building in 2003, in response to a Royal decree by His Majesty King Abdullah.

The library now serves as the main repository for the Kingdom's official documents, cultural records and intellectual output.

Rawashdeh stressed the library's role in documenting the stories of the Kingdom's pioneers and preserving a living memory that links the past with the present and looks to the future.

"This institution houses priceless treasures and reflects a long journey of national achievement," the minister said.

"We are committed to raising awareness of the importance of the national archives and ensuring access to knowledge for future generations," he added.

The minister also highlighted the importance of developing digital archiving tools and working with academic institutions to widen access to the library's resources, highlighting the launch of the "Wathiq" (document) digital platform, which aims to facilitate access to archival material.

Rawashdeh praised individuals who have donated documents to the library, noting that such contributions help enrich the Kingdom's collective memory.

He also reiterated Jordan's leadership in protecting intellectual property rights, citing its early adoption of legislation to protect authorship and creative innovation.

Director General of the National Library Nidal Ayasrah expressed gratitude to His Majesty's efforts in supporting the construction of the current library building, which now stands as a "scientific and cultural beacon."

Ayasrah described the golden jubilee as a "turning point" for the institution, showcasing decades of achievement while positioning it for a more dynamic future in cultural service.

He said that the library has evolved beyond its traditional role to become a modern hub for research, learning and archiving.

"Today, the library is home to some 3 million documents, over 500,000 photographs, and more than 250,000 books and periodicals that reflect Jordan's intellectual heritage," he said.

As part of the jubilee celebrations, the library is scheduled to host a series of events under the theme "Memory of a Nation and a Mission of Renaissance".

These include academic conferences, exhibitions of rare documents, the launch of digital archiving projects, and cultural events both in Jordan and abroad.

Ayasrah also announced the completion of a specialised restoration laboratory at the library, equipped with "state-of-the-art" sterilisation technology, including ozone and cold treatment equipment, to preserve and protect fragile historical documents.