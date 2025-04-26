National Council for Future Technology delegation visits Princess Sumaya University for Technology

President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology Wejdan Abu Elhaija welcomes a delegation from the National Council for Future Technology as part of the council’s Advanced Technologies Committee activities (Photo courtesy of Princess Sumaya University for Technology)

AMMAN — President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) Wejdan Abu Elhaija has welcomed a delegation from the National Council for Future Technology as part of the council’s Advanced Technologies Committee activities.

The delegation, led by AI and autonomous systems expert Paul Mitchell, met with Abu Elhaija in the presence of Vice President Bassam Hammo, Advisor to the President for Student Success and Retention Abdul Ghafour Saidi, members of the University’s Council of Deans, and Director of International Relations Sufyan Majali, according to a PSUT statement.

During the meeting, Abu Elhaija highlighted the university’s achievements under the guidance of HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, in developing higher education and scientific research, and linking them with technology and innovation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a discussion session on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems was held with Mitchell, moderated by Vice Dean of the King Abdullah II School of Engineering Amjad Mousa.

The session aimed to strengthen research cooperation in advanced technology and support national talent.

Faculty members and students engaged in the session, raising questions that reflected the university’s scientific progress and commitment to building students’ academic and technical skills in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.