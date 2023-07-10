National Council for Family Affairs celebrates 20th anniversary

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Jul 10,2023 - Last updated at Jul 11,2023

Guests and officials pose for a photo during a ceremony marking the National Council for Family Affairs’ 20th anniversary on Monday (Photo courtesy of NCFA)

AMMAN — The National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA) celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday, reiterating its dedication to fostering strong and healthy families in the Kingdom.

Mohammad Miqdadi, secretary-general of the NCFA, said that the council was established in recognition of the vital importance of families as the cornerstone of care and protection for individuals.

“Families play a crucial role in meeting social upbringing needs and ensuring sustainable economic and social development within society,” Miqdadi said during his opening remarks.

This concept spurred the establishment of a supportive and coordinated institutional framework that encompasses all entities and institutions involved in Jordanian family affairs, Miqdadi explained.

The NCFA was founded by Royal decree in accordance with Law No. (27) of 2001.

“While families have a positive influence in instilling values and upbringing, negative practices have also been observed,” Miqdadi said.

A family should serve as a source of security and growth for its members, Miqdadi noted. However, external factors such as poverty, unemployment, drug abuse, social justifications and negative customs can transform the family into a source of threat, he added.

Consequently, Jordan has proactively acknowledged the necessity of joining efforts to establish diverse institutions and services, promoting a participatory approach aimed at delivering optimal services, Miqdadi emphasised.

Miqdadi underscored the importance of strategically addressing the challenges faced by Jordanian families, also noting the need to develop policies and programmes based on qualitative social standards that accurately depict the state of families in Jordan.

This includes adjusting programmes, plans, policies, legislation and related procedures to gain a comprehensive understanding of family-related issues, Miqdadi added.

“The National Council for Family Affairs has diligently operated as a supportive umbrella, facilitating coordination and cooperation among governmental and non-governmental institutions, international organisations and the private sector — all invested in family matters — to enhance and ensure the security and stability of families,” Miqdadi said.

In collaboration with its partners, the council has issued 80 comprehensive publications addressing family members and family-related matters.